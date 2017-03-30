'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' season 8 news: Danielle Staub confirmed to return; stars spotted filming in Boca Raton for Melissa Gorga's birthday

Danielle Staub has officially returned to Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for its upcoming eighth season.

Just when fans thought "RHONJ" could not get any dramatic, producers have brought back former star Danielle for the show's next installment. The fan-favorite season 1 villain is back for more new episodes, as she reunites with former foe Teresa Giudice and meets the new cast.

Aside from her conflicts with Teresa, Danielle is known for her heated encounters with her other co-stars. The reality star made Jacqueline Laurita's head explode in season 1 when she discussed her involvement with the mafia in the tell-all book, "Cop Without a Badge." The housewives confronted her when the book showed up at a party, with everyone losing their minds as they tried to figure out if Danielle's story was true. She was also the reason why Teresa shoved host Andy Cohen out of the way in the reunion episode.

Production for season 8 is in full swing and the ladies recently traveled to Florida for a quick getaway. Danielle and Teresa were joined by Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, and newcomer Margaret Josephs as they celebrated Melissa Gorga's 38th birthday on a beach in Boca Raton. One of the behind-the-scenes photos show Danielle walking along the shore with Teresa while having a drink. It appears the two women are getting along despite their explosive table-flipping incident in season 1.

Prior to their Florida vacation, Danielle and Teresa reportedly reconnected with each other by taking a yoga class together. Teresa even posted an Instagram photo at the time showing her and Danielle sitting side by side. TMZ reported that Teresa was the one who reached out to her co-star when she learned that Danielle was tweeting support for the Giudice family while the former was serving time in prison.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 is expected to premiere sometime this summer on Bravo.