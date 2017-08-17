'The Real Housewives of Dallas' season 2 spoilers: Stephanie Hollman to show a different side

Promotional photo for Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Dallas." Facebook/RealHousewivesofDallas

Cast member Stephanie Hollman said viewers will see a different side of her on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2.

Hollman is one of the six main cast members of the show's second season. The roster also includes Brandi Redmond, Cary Deuber, LeeAnne Locken, D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott. Tiffany Hendra also appears as a guest member.

"This time around was very different for me, though, because I trust Bravo and Bravo's fans more [than I did before]," the 37-year-old reality star said in an interview with AOL Entertainment. "I trust the process. It's easier to let your guard down when you do that."

That being said, Hollman believes "The Real Housewives of Dallas'" viewers will see her in a new light. She then revealed that the new installment's upcoming episodes will see her juggling her career while raising her two sons, namely Chance and Cruz.

On top of that, Hollman's friendship with Redmond will also be tested. As revealed in the season 2 premiere of "The Real Housewives of Dallas," the two have not spoken to each other for almost four months now.

"Our relationship feels like a breakup," Redmond, 39, told "The Real Housewives of Dallas" cameras. "My best friend is not my best friend anymore... [She] talked behind my back."

Redmond then shared specific details about what actually happened. Their friendship reportedly ended when Hollman alluded to the former's marriage as a formula for disaster and like watching a slow-motion car crash.

In the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" titled "Haute Dogs of Dallas," Hollman will try to put a dent in Redmond's newfound friendship with Locken, while Simmons aims to take over her mom's cosmetics business.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2 episode 2 will air on Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo.