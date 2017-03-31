'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Eden Sassoon confronts Lisa Rinna, Paul 'PK' Kemsley defends wife Dorit

Conflicts arise at the Diamonds and Rosé party in the upcoming episode of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7.

Titled "Diamonds Under Pressure," next week's episode will see Eden Sassoon show a different side of her. According to the official synopsis, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna's unresolved issues with Dorit Kemsley finally come to a head during Lisa Vanderpump's event. Aside from fabulous food and glittering ponies, the party will be filled with tensions between the ladies. Dorit's husband, PK, joins the argument when his wife's efforts to defend her side fall on deaf ears. Meanwhile, the women are shocked when Eden unleashes an epic tirade and confronts Lisa R.

On Tuesday's episode, Erika did what she had to do and tried to make things right. She apologized to Eileen Davidson for her misdirected meltdown after hearing her co-star's poor choice of words. The episode also marked the group's final day in Hong Kong. Unlike the other cast members who had come before her, Erika proved she was different because she did not need any persuading to own up to her wrong actions.

With the current season of the show coming to an end, the rumor mill has been buzzing about a celebrity who might be joining the reality show's next installment. It was reported that transgender advocate Caitlyn Jenner could be the newest cast member of the Bravo series.

"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen, who works with Bravo, recently set the record straight and said the claims are false. "Maybe I should clear up a rumor which is that somehow it's blown up that Caitlyn Jenner is joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' . . . Did you hear that? It's not true. Caitlyn Jenner is not joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'" Cohen said last week on his Sirius XM radio show (via NY Daily News).

Advertisement

The seventh season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.