'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 9 news: Things heat up at Shereé Whitfield's housewarming party; Kenya Moore granted temporary restraining order against ex

Tensions run high at a housewarming party in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9.

Titled "Chateau She Did That," the new episode will see Shereé Whitfield unveil "Chateau Shereé" at a housewarming party. According to the official synopsis, things heat up at the party when Kenya Moore finds herself arguing with someone from her past. Cynthia Bailey, on the other hand, is still not yet over the fact that Apollo Nida's new girlfriend was a guest at Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang Restaurant preview. Porsha Williams gets a sense of clarity in her relationship with Todd, while Phaedra Parks helps out Kandi's former employee.

Last Sunday's episode saw Apollo's new girlfriend make her first appearance on the show. Everyone was shocked to see Sherien Almufti at Kandi's event. Apollo is currently behind bars, but he sent Sherien to show support for Kandi and Todd, who both became his close friends on the show. Although Apollo is now engaged to Sherien from behind bars, TMZ recently reported that he is not yet officially divorced from his ex, Phaedra.

In other news, Kenya will no longer have to worry about her complicated romantic life. The reality star was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, last week. Speaking with Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the Fulton County Superior Court confirmed that Kenya accused Matt of calling her "up to 30 times a day between September and February" even though she already blocked his number. Matt also allegedly threatened to "get" Kenya and give her "what she deserves."

"I pray that other women take away that reprehensible behavior from a man is never acceptable. There is no excuse for abuse," Kenya said in a press statement.

The ninth season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.