'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10 release date news: Promo video teases Nene Leakes' return

Television personality NeNe Leakes arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" returns to Bravo in November and a promotional video for the reality series' 10th season shows a snippet of NeNe Leakes announcing her return.

According to E! Online, Leakes will not just be in some episode of the show but she will actually stay for the entire season. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" made Leakes famous and her return will contribute more to her career on television. Fans are looking forward to her return since her presence was missed in season 9.

Another familiar face is about to make a comeback and it is none other than Kim Zolciak-Biermann. She was last seen in season 9 but it was only a guest appearance. Most people were not expecting her return since she said her goodbyes in season 5. The show is going to be more interesting now that Zolciak-Biermann will be a recurring character in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, there seems to be controversy involving another housewife trying to make her way back to the show. Phaedra Parks was last seen during the show's reunion in May and is said to be begging for her spot again in the reality series.

Parks already said her goodbyes in season 9 but there are reports saying she is desperate to go back. However, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the rumors are not true and she has not filmed anything for the show as of the moment.

Indeed, it looks like Parks won't be part of the show since she isn't seen in the teaser video that Bravo released for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Catch the return of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.