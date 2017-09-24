'The Purge' prequel casts lead actors; will go back in time

"The Purge: Election Year" is the third installment in "The Purge" franchise. "The Purge 4" will come in 2018. Facebook/thepurgemovie

The dystopian socio-political horror film franchise "The Purge" has picked its lead actors to star in its fourth installment "The Purge: The Island." The film, which will be a prequel to the trilogy, will turn back time and explore how the world came to be in the film franchise's universe.

According to reports, Y'lan Noel and Lex Scott Davis bagged the lead roles on the project. Noel earned accolades from fans of the HBO show "Insecure" as Issa Rae's object of affection. On the other hand, Davis got her acting break playing Toni Braxton in the Lifetime Channel biopic about the singer. She also plays a recurring role as the wife of Det. Kyle Craig in "Training Day" shown on CBS. So far, they are the only actors announced to be attached to the project, which is set to be released in 2018.

The prequel is said to focus on the early experimental stages of the purge that happens on the Staten Island. It will take a closer look at what steps the New Founding Fathers took to rise to power in America and the different layers of effects for the people involved.

The franchise began in 2013 with the first film led by Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey. It talked about an America where they have legalized all crime for one specific day every year. The film earned over $64 million in ticket sales and was quickly followed by two more sequels. The second installment "The Purge: Anarchy" starred Frank Grillo and earned over $70 million at the box office. The third film sees Grillo's character working as a bodyguard for a senator whose platform is to put a stop the purge.

The film franchise has been wildly profitable and earned almost $320 million at the box office and also has a TV show deal in the works.