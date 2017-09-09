'The Purge 4' movie release date, plot news: Killing spree for cash on Staten Island

"The Purge: Election Year" is the third installment in "The Purge" franchise. "The Purge 4" will come in 2018. Facebook/thepurgemovie

The much-anticipated "The Purge 4" will be going back in time and will be taking place during the first ever purge on Staten Island.

Write and director James DeMonaco spoke with Vulture recently, and revealed that the fourth movie in the series titled "The Purge: The Island" will be a prequel. It will focus on the first purge, an experimental test that would later evolve into the actual purges that happened in the previous movies.

He expressed that because the movie will be about the first ever purge, the writers would be exposed to a lot of possibilities as to how it would take place. According to past narratives that because the populace was growing at a fast rate, the government believed that one way to curb over-population was to have people eliminate one another on one day during the year that would be legal for killing.

The concern now was how the writers would make a convincing argument for people to participate in the first experimental purge.

DeMonaco explained, "I was wondering how you get people to stay for the first Purge, and what they do is they start monetizing it. People from Staten Island can easily go to Brooklyn for the evening, so what they do is start promising very decent sums of money for the very poor people in the neighborhood. It becomes a monetization of murder and violence, incentivizing killing and keeping people around for them to be victims."

Based off the director's comments, the upcoming movie will seemingly be a killing spree for cash of sorts. It will have a dystopian influence which is a trend these days like in the movies "The Hunger Games," "Maze Runner," and "Mad Max: Fury Road."

It remains to be seen how gory and violent the fourth outing in the series will be, and if the plot will be as suspenseful as the movies before it.

"The Purge 4" will arrive in theaters on July 4, 2018.