'The Punisher' season 1 release date, plot news: Frank Castle's iconic Battle Van will appear in new series

Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as "The Punisher," in Marvel's new Netflix series. Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix

In the new season of "Marvel's The Punisher," the titular hero will be getting his famous Battle Van, which was popular in the comics.

Marvel producer Jeph Loeb shared with Netflix Media Center, "They travel around in the Battle Van in the comics, so it was important for us to do our version of that. It's not the Batmobile, but it's definitely an iconic character that people know."

In the comics, the Battle Van is the main means of transportation used by the Punisher a.k.a. Frank Castle. There have been many versions of the van which were designed by the Mechanic. The later versions were designed by Microchip and were used as assault vehicles, besides carrying Castle's various high-powered weapons.

The strategic vehicle was an important aspect of Castle's war on crime. It was his armor-plated mobile base of operations.

In the upcoming series, the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) will have his headquarters in the basement of his old ally, Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Production designer Scott Murphy made the Battle Van's parking bay a central piece on the set, highlighting a wall of weaponry beside it. Castle can easily toss the weapons that he needs in the van then drive away speedily on his missions.

In related news, a familiar face will be appearing in the series by the name of Turk Barrett (Rob Morgan). The criminal first appeared in the first episode of "Marvel's Daredevil" and showed up in a couple of more installments throughout seasons 1 and 2. He then appeared in "Marvel's Luke Cage" and popped up briefly in the recent "Marvel's Defenders." The small-time hustler is expected to meet up with Castle for the first time in the new series.

"Marvel's The Punisher" will be released on Netflix later this year but no specific date has been given. Expect more reports as the situation unfolds.