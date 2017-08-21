'The Punisher' release date, trailer news: Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is 'coming to collect' in premiere season

A promotional image of Jon Bernthal as "The Punisher." Marvel

Following the success of Marvel's superhero shows on Netflix, new footage was recently released for "The Punisher" which will come out later in the year. It appears the titular here is going to avenge his broken past.

A new trailer was shown at the end of the Marvel's "The Defenders" finale, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The teaser starts out with the Punisher aka Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) using a sledgehammer to pummel the cemented ground.

Castle then speaks over the footage, "All the things that I have done. Memories, they never hurt me. The past is more than memories."

It strongly suggested that Castle may be trying to break the ground to uncover his dark past that was buried. He then says that the Punisher "is coming to collect," implying that he's going to get his revenge.

Flashbacks into Castle's life are shown throughout the trailer like his time in the military where he was tortured by some officers. There are also glimpses of his family during happier times contrasted with his wife getting tragically shot by an unknown assailant.

In season 2 of "Daredevil," it was revealed that Castle's commanding officer, Colonel Ray Schoonover (Clancy Brown), knew that his family was targeted for death for some reason but the Punisher was not able to find the truth behind that.

It is implied that in the premiere season of "The Punisher," Castle will go back to his military roots to find clues as to who killed his family and for what reason.

It was earlier reported that Bernthal does not want to be seen as a hero and wants to stay true to the character in the comics. He said in a Moviefone interview that he wants to "be bold enough to really turn my back on the audience, and not do things to win the audience's favor, but rather stay true to the character and the essence of who he is."

"The Punisher" will premiere later this year on Netflix where all 13 episodes will be streamed for fans and viewers.