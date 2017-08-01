'The Punisher' release date, plot rumors: Karen Page and Frank Castle to develop a romance?

"The Punisher" is a much-anticipated spin-off that will debut sometime at the end of the year. This leaves time for fans to speculate what the story will be like for this heroic tale.

Frank Castle aka The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) appeared in the second season of "Daredevil" along with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

In "Daredevil," Page is Murdock's office colleague and occasional love interest. They would often share dramatic moments and emotional conversations, leaving viewers to think that they will eventually end up together at some point.

However, Woll teased in a recent interview that in the new "Punisher" series, Page and Castle might develop a closer relationship.

She expressed, "Frank has a soft spot in Karen's heart. And certainly with the dark history that Karen has, there are very few people she can share her authentic self with. Frank is someone who she could potentially fully open up to."

Page grew closer to Castle in "Daredevil" season 2 when her life was in danger a couple of times and the latter had to come in and save her from the killers. In one scene, a killer was sent to Page's apartment but Castle was able to get there ahead of time and protect her.

It is because of these dangerous situations that they were able to establish a bond with each other.

It remains to be seen if Page and Castle will establish a romantic connection in the upcoming "Punisher" series or if it will just be a platonic relationship based on friendship and mutual respect. It will also be interesting to see how Murdock will figure in their conversations.

Other characters featured in the spin-off include Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore), Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sam Stein (Michael Nathanson).

"The Punisher" will premiere later this year on Netflix where all 13 episodes will be available to stream.