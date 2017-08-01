'The Punisher' release date, plot rumors: Karen Page and Frank Castle to develop a romance?
"The Punisher" is a much-anticipated spin-off that will debut sometime at the end of the year. This leaves time for fans to speculate what the story will be like for this heroic tale.
Frank Castle aka The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) appeared in the second season of "Daredevil" along with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox).
In "Daredevil," Page is Murdock's office colleague and occasional love interest. They would often share dramatic moments and emotional conversations, leaving viewers to think that they will eventually end up together at some point.
However, Woll teased in a recent interview that in the new "Punisher" series, Page and Castle might develop a closer relationship.
She expressed, "Frank has a soft spot in Karen's heart. And certainly with the dark history that Karen has, there are very few people she can share her authentic self with. Frank is someone who she could potentially fully open up to."
Page grew closer to Castle in "Daredevil" season 2 when her life was in danger a couple of times and the latter had to come in and save her from the killers. In one scene, a killer was sent to Page's apartment but Castle was able to get there ahead of time and protect her.
It is because of these dangerous situations that they were able to establish a bond with each other.
It remains to be seen if Page and Castle will establish a romantic connection in the upcoming "Punisher" series or if it will just be a platonic relationship based on friendship and mutual respect. It will also be interesting to see how Murdock will figure in their conversations.
Other characters featured in the spin-off include Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore), Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sam Stein (Michael Nathanson).
"The Punisher" will premiere later this year on Netflix where all 13 episodes will be available to stream.
-
'Moonman' isn't PC enough: MTV says its iconic 'Moonman' award is now 'Moon Person,' could even be transgender
For the first time since 1984, MTV's famous Moonman award is no more as the music channel has announced a new gender neutral title - the Moon Person. MTV president Chris McCarthy said it could be transgender.
-
Matthew McConaughey reveals he named his eldest son Levi after his favorite Bible verse
The 'Dark Tower' star took it as a sign when the time of his son's birth matched up perfectly with the numbers in his favorite Bible verse.
- Can science prove Christian meditation works?
- Shining light or shrinking violet: Did Jesus contradict himself?
- Praising God in everything: Horatius Bonar, pastor and hymn writer
- 10 calamities that took place on the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av
- From a church sanctuary, Colorado woman resists deportation
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- Congo conflict: More than a hundred children killed in last month alone
- Indian Christians beaten and kicked out of village for refusing to recant faith
- Archbishop of Canterbury declares new Anglican province in Sudan
- Trump and Japan's PM Shinzo Abe discuss 'grave and growing' North Korea threat
- Australia foils Islamist plot aimed at aircraft in counter-terrorism coup
- North Korea missile prompts US bomber flight over Korean peninsula