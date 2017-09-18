'The Punisher' release date, plot news: Synopsis revealed; Recurring 'Luke Cage' and 'Daredevil' character to appear

Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as "The Punisher," in Marvel's new Netflix series. Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix

News about "The Punisher's" release date has yet to appear, but there is no shortage of details about the upcoming show. The official synopsis has been finally released, and a recurring "Luke Cage" and "Daredevil" character is also making an appearance in the Netflix series.

"The Punisher" has finally received its official synopsis, and it reads:

"After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York's criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone."

Castle has appeared in three different movies in the last 30 years and debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe via the second season of "Daredevil."

A scan of the latest SFX Magazine has been making its rounds on Tumblr and now, even more spoilers about the upcoming series have leaked. The magazine spread shows Castle in black clothing with bruises on his face.

One photo has Castle pointing a gun to Turk Barrett's (Rob Morgan) head. The caption said that Turk will be appearing in Argo's warehouse, where he runs into the protagonist. The Punisher is said to be looking for a smartphone, and whether or not Turk will be providing or taking away that smartphone is still unknown.

Although he is not a major character in any of the Marvel shows, Turk has a recurring role, having popped up in "Daredevil" seasons 1 and 2, "Luke Cage" and even "The Defenders." He has yet to appear in "Jessica Jones" or "Iron Fist."

The show also stars Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ben Barnes as Jigsaw, Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani, Paul Schulze as Rawlins, and Daniel Webber as Lewis Walcott.

"The Punisher" will premiere on Netflix in November.