'The Punisher' release date, plot news: Jon Bernthal is not looking to make Frank Castle a hero

Jon Bernthal as "The Punisher." Netflix/Marvel

Jon Bernthal recently revealed that he does not want his character to be someone who people should look up to or cheer for as a hero in "The Punisher."

In an interview with Moviefone, Bernthal, who plays the Punisher aka Frank Castle, expressed that he does not want Castle to be a legitimately good person and wants his character to stay true to the comics.

"I always want to preserve the essence of Frank, and have the right and be bold enough to really turn my back on the audience, and not do things to win the audience's favor, but rather stay true to the character and the essence of who he is," the actor said.

Castle appeared in season 2 of "Daredevil" and sought revenge for the death of his wife and child who were both caught in a crossfire at a park. Broken and distraught, he went on a murderous rampage in order to find answers which led him to an Irish gang led by Finn Cooley (Tony Curran).

Punisher asked Cooley who masterminded the shootout which cost him the lives of his family but upon hearing his refusal to confess, Castle blasted his face with a shotgun. At the end of "Daredevil," Castle was still on the loose and looking for the leader and mastermind of the park shootout.

In the upcoming standalone series, Bernthal said that Castle is going to be damaged, tortured and brutal — something that the audience may not get behind normally.

Bernthal explained, "So I think that's the real challenge: being bold enough to not make him too heroic, at least 'heroic,' is important to me."

This strongly suggests that the Punisher may not be making some moral decisions which may put him at risk of losing his fans' favor.

"The Punisher" will premiere later this year on Netflix where all 13 episodes will be streamed for fans and viewers.