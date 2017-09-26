'The Punisher' release date, plot news: Frank Castle shown in new trailer

Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is out for blood again in the upcoming Netflix series "The Punisher." Netflix/What's on Netflix

Brutal satisfaction awaits the fans of Marvel's "The Punisher," as the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series was released and considered as one of Netflix's most exciting projects.

The new official trailer for the upcoming series shows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) a.k.a. "The Punisher" ploughing his way through numerous armed thugs with reckless abandon and military precision. Fans of heavy metal music will also find plenty to like in the recent official trailer as it incorporated several riffs from songs by bands like Metallica and Black Sabbath.

The trailer also showed Castle's tragic origins — his wife and children were killed in front of him after his military tour in the Middle East. That said, this backstory is different from the one Castle told the Daredevil, a.k.a. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Netflix's "Daredevil," where the Punisher appeared in an arc.

CinemaBlend suggested that the trailer's origin scene may have been just a dream sequence. Since in "Daredevil," Castle told Murdock that his family was killed in a theme park by a three-way gang war involving the Cartel, the Irish, and the Bikers.

Those who were happy with Bernthal's performance as Castle in "Daredevil" will be pleased to hear that he will be reprising his role in "The Punisher" as the cold-blooded vigilante. Castle, as shown in the trailer will also be working with an unknown friend, presumably either to take revenge against the people responsible for his family's slaughter or to fight entities involved with the CIA.

He will also be donning his signature black attire spray-painted with a large white skull, along with a number of high-calibre weaponry.

Both Marvel and Netflix, however, are being secretive regarding the upcoming series' release. A website called MCU Exchange seemed to have gotten its hands on Total Film Magazine, alleging that the release date of "The Punisher" will be on Oct. 13, contrary to past statements that the show would be arriving in November.

Regardless of which release dates are true, the show is now in the works and is considered to be one of Netflix's biggest offerings for fall.