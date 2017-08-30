Entertainment
'The Punisher' news: Marvel reveals new teaser, episode titles, new cast member, and possibly another superhero

Nica Cruz

Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in Marvel's new Netflix seriesFacebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix

Fans are counting down excitedly to the premiere of "The Punisher," and Netflix is definitely keeping the hype up. There's a new trailer, the list of episode titles, a new Oscar nominee cast member and a spreading rumor that another superhero is appearing in the show.

The latest teaser for Netflix's upcoming superhero series features the supporting cast of the show, with no new additions to the roster of artists that will help produce "The Punisher."

There is a new confirmed cast member, though. Academy Award-nominated actress Shohreh Aghdashloo joins the "Punisher" team as Farah Madani, a successful, Iran-born psychiatrist who grew up in the United States.

Farah is the mother of Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah), the Homeland Security agent tasked with pursuing Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

In addition to the casting news, there's a rumor that another Marvel hero may appear in the series. C.B. Cebulski, Senior Vice President of Creator and Content Development at Marvel, said so himself during the Asia Pop Comic-Con in Manila.

Fans are speculating that the hero may be no other than Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), who was last seen in Netflix's other show "The Defenders." He was last reported to be either dead or missing, which opens the door for Matt Murdock to make an appearance elsewhere.

It is also worth noting that "The Punisher" is a spin-off of "Daredevil," the first of its kind in Marvel's line of superhero series. Bernthal first appeared in the second season of "Daredevil."

Meanwhile, Netflix has released the list of episode titles for "The Punisher" in a series of 13 tweets on Twitter — in Morse code, in fact, left for fans to decode.

"The Punisher" follows Frank Castle, an ex-Marine and anti-hero seeking vigilante justice after a botched military operation leads to his family's death.

There is no premiere date yet for "The Punisher."

