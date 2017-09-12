'The PowerPuff Girls' news: Superhero trio to add a fourth member

New Powerpuff girl to be revealed Twitter/CartoonNetwork

The superhero group "The Powerpuff Girls" has always been a trio of sisters Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. However, after rebooting their show on Cartoon Network, the company has revealed that they will introduce a fourth Powerpuff girl later this month.

The show aired from 1998 to 2005 and was a story of three sisters with superhero abilities that were accidentally created in a laboratory by their father/professor. They made it their mission to look after their city of Townsville, protecting it from villains and monsters.

Ever since the reboot, fans have noticed that a few things have changed about the show, with the removal of the character Ms. Sara Bellum, the mayor's assistant, the appearances of the girls, and their voices. Although these changes may not have been received well by the show's fans who grew up watching the girls, the latest news of a fourth Powerpuff girl is the biggest change they will have to face.

The show will be having a five-part movie event, titled "The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four," but so far all that is known about the new Powerpuff girl is that she will have long hair, she will be dressed in purple, and she will be a girl of color.

Not much is known about the fourth heroine in terms of her origins but the premiere of the five-part movie event will introduce the four girls to a new kind of evil that has never been seen before, forcing them to join forces and band together to protect their home and its people.

The voice of the new Powerpuff girl will be courtesy of Toya Delazy, South-African singer and songwriter. She had previously worked on the show before, reworking the South African version of the show's theme song.

The show will air on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Cartoon Network.