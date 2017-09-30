'The Orville' season 1 episode 5 release date, plot news: Mercer and crew encounter mysterious captain in need

Promotional image for "The Orville." Facebook/TheOrville

In the next episode of "The Orville," Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) and his crew encounter Captain Pria Lavesque (Charlize Theron) who needs their help. However, she may not be what she seems.

The trailer for the upcoming installment titled "Pria," showed Lavesque on the USS Orville's monitor pleading the crew to save her distressed space vessel. Mercer agrees to help her and brings her aboard the Orville. However, the reason as to why her ship got distressed is not yet known. The trailer also failed to shed light on whether or not she has any companions with her.

Lavesque seems to be non-threatening at first but the crew later finds out that there may be something that she is hiding from them. As Mercer's second-in-command Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) tells him, "She may not be what she seems."

The mysterious captain then appears to have taken over the Orville as Mercer warns her, "Give me back my ship!" However, Lavesque just stays silent as she continues with her own agenda in mind.

It remains to be seen what Lavesque's actual schemes are and how the Orville crew will be able to take back control from her.

In the last episode, Mercer and his crew also experienced threats from a drifting space vessel that they encountered. Mercer, Grayson, Isaac (Mark Jackson), Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald), and Alara Kitan (Halston Sage) went to investigate an enormous spaceship which turned out to be a bio-vessel where a thriving civilization lived. However, the people were unaware that they were living on a spaceship which was on a collision course with a star.

Mercer and the team were able to convince the nomadic population about their dangerous plight and saved them from that outcome. The leader of that group took back control of the huge ship with brighter hopes for the future.

The next episode of "The Orville" will air on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.