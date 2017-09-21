'The Orville' episode 3 spoilers: Bortus and Klyden fight over whether their baby should have a sex change

Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) gets confused as he sees his parents in a preview to the undiscovered alien species. YouTube/The Orville

Fans who want "Family Guy" in space will get something entirely different in "The Orville," as the space comedy show starring "Family Guy" creator, Seth MacFarlane, pushes onto its third episode.

The previous episode, called "Command Performance," set its spotlight on Chief of Security Lt. Alara Kitan (Halston Sage), as she juggled both her need to prove herself and her position as temporary captain of the ship. One of the key moments in this installment was when Alara defied union orders aboard a Federation starship and showed everyone that she was a worthy commander.

Episode 3, titled "About a Girl," will feature a controversial topic. Couple Lt. Commander Bortus (Peter Macon) and his mate Klyden (Chad Coleman) will be debating whether they should surgically change the sex of their newborn child. The discussion will spark a divide between the crew of "The Orville" with half of the team deciding against it, and the other half of the ship supporting it. Whether Bortus and Klyden decide to alter their baby's sex remains to be seen in the upcoming episode.

A preview trailer for "The Orville" also showed the crew having trouble with a crash landing on some remote planet, with Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), helmsman of the ship, requesting an extra pair of pans for the landing. This particular scene hints that he may have involuntarily defecated.

Fans expecting more of the spontaneous gags that director and star Seth McFarlane is famous for in "Family Guy" will be confused by this show's brand of humor. However, as the director announced, he wanted to keep the viewers guessing as to what they should expect from other upcoming episodes.

The next episode of "The Orville," "About a Girl," will air on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.