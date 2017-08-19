'The Originals' season 5 spoilers, plot news: Eight year time jump brings aboard love interests and partners, 'Klaroline' to stay friends?

Daniel Gillies as Elijah in "The Originals" YouTube/The CW Television Network

The fifth and final season of "The Originals" has fans speculating where their favorite characters will end up as well as who they would end up with. Showrunner Julie Plec revealed during the Comic-Con International several weeks ago that the fifth season will include a big time jump, bringing aboard a love interest and a casual lover for two characters.

"The Originals" season 5 will pick up eight years after the events in season 4. By then, all the characters will have gotten older and perhaps wiser. This also means bringing a few new faces in the mix. According to Entertainment Weekly, Torrance Coombs and Jedidiah Goodacre have joined the cast of "The Originals" for its final season.

Coombs will play Declan, who is described as a flirtatious and charming chef who is not aware of the supernatural underworld of New Orleans. He also does not know that the woman he loves is a member of a notorious family of vampires.

Goodacre will play Roman, who happens to be the teenage Hope's (Danielle Rose Russell) possible love interest in the fifth season. Roman is Hope's schoolmate and a newly-turned vampire who is curious to know about her family after a mysterious incident that happened in school.

With that in mind, fans may be disappointed to know that a popular pairing might not happen at the end of season 5. Spoilers suggest that Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline (Candice King) will stay friends in the end.

Even though Caroline stood by Klaus' side during his rough time, her devotion to her deceased husband Stefan (Paul Wesley) will stop her from pursuing a romance with Klaus. As to how many episodes Caroline will show up in has yet to be determined, but it does seem like their relationship will remain platonic despite their history together.

It was previously revealed that King will appear in the final season, as she will be running the school where Hope attends. In some of the set photos that King shared on social media, one showed her wearing the necklace with her engagement ring from Stefan.

The final season of "The Originals" premieres in 2018 in The CW.