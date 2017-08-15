'The Originals' season 5 spoilers: Major character's death accidentally revealed; Klaus–Caroline relationship to be rekindled?

"The Originals" promotional photo. Facebook/cworiginals

A new producer of The CW's "The Originals" may have revealed a character's death in the upcoming season. Also, the appearance of a "The Vampire Diaries" alum in the final run may spark a past relationship.

According to Moviefone, the producer posted an Instagram picture of the writers' room with a white board in the background. The storylines scribbled on it revealed that in episode 6, Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) will be unable to rescue Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) from something and will watch her burn. Then, in episode 7, Klaus will learn that Hayley has died.

This revelation sparked outrage from fans of the show and especially of Tonkin's character. Avid viewers tweeted the show's creator Julie Plec and the writers' account and urged them not to kill off Hayley.

The controversy prompted the producer to delete the Instagram post but fans had already copied the picture and shared it with many others.

Even though Klaus and Hayley are no longer romantically attached, she is still the mother of Klaus' daughter, Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana). However, Hayley's planned death will supposedly allow a romantic relationship to happen between Klaus and Caroline Forbes (Candice King), who will be appearing in season 5.

Caroline had a history with Klaus in the flagship show "The Vampire Diaries." They had a budding flirtation which peaked in a hookup in the woods. However, that went nowhere and Caroline ended up opening a school for gifted children in the finale of "The Vampire Diaries."

It remains to be seen if Plec and her writers will continue with the death of Hayley or if they will succumb to fan pressure and keep her alive throughout season 5.

In addition, viewers will have to wait and see what Caroline's storyline will be and if her relationship with Klaus will be rekindled in the final season of "The Originals."

"The Originals" will return to The CW for its fifth and final run sometime in 2018.