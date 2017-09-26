'The Originals' season 5 spoilers: Klaus might become a monster once again

A promotional poster for the show by CW, "The Originals" season 5 featuring Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson. Facebook/cworiginals

The popular spin-off of "The Vampire Diaries," "The Originals" by The CW network is about to come to its conclusion with its upcoming fifth and last season. There have been speculations regarding the next chapter of the show, and as before, it will revolve around the value of family. Given the trials and tribulations that the Mikaelson family has gone through over the course of centuries, what can fans expect to see next?

According to Sherbrook Times, audiences might just see Klaus Mikaelson, played by Joseph Morgan, to revert back to his monstrous old self – which begs the question, why? Season 4 of "The Originals" ended with the family going their separate ways to protect Klaus' daughter, Hope, who will be played by Danielle Rose Russell in season 5. Given that season 5 will be set 10 years after season 4, then there are a lot of questions surrounding the Mikaelson family.

First of all, how are they all handling life apart from each other? Since they all became vampires, they have made a pact that they will always be together through thick and thin. Their family may be a dysfunctional one but they have done everything necessary to survive. Klaus himself has been through a lot of changes through the years but how does he become a monster once again in season 5?

It seems that Klaus had been used to having his brothers and sister around for a very long time, mainly due to his own fear of being alone. It is not yet known what Klaus has been up to in the 10 years between season 4 and season 5, but he must have spent most of it amongst strangers or by himself. According to Blasting News, Candice King, who plays Caroline Forbes, will find her way to Klaus.

One possible reason for this is to please the fans, since most of them were in favor of the Klaroline pair in the first place. However, another darker reason is that Klaus could be going mad due to isolation and not being able to see his daughter. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Hope attends the Salvatore boarding school, and it is still unclear if Caroline knows about Hope, or if Klaus knows about the information as well.

Whatever the case may be, fans will have to wait until the final season arrives in 2018.