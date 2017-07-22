'The Originals' season 5 spoilers: Klaus and Caroline may cross paths again
Good news for Klaroline fans. Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline Forbes-Salvatore (Candice King) might run into each other sooner rather than later.
TVLine has just confirmed that King will reprise her fan-favorite "The Vampire Diaries" role in the premiere of "The Originals" season 5. Unfortunately, there is no word on whether the 30-year-old actress and singer will stick around for more than one episode.
While there are no further details about her long-awaited appearance, it is speculated that King's scenes will take place at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, where Klaus and Hayley Marshall's (Phoebe Tonkin) daughter, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), is studying.
For those who are unfamiliar, Caroline runs the boarding school with the help of Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis). The institution was only made possible after receiving a hefty donation of $3 million from Klaus.
"I think there are future shows down the line that can be spawned out of this world and could tell good stories. It's a hope for the future if nothing else," executive producer Julie Plec told the same publication while discussing the letter Klaus sent to Caroline in the series finale of "The Vampire Diaries."
However, despite King's upcoming appearance, "The Originals" fans are not too happy right now. Plec just announced on Twitter that the series' fifth season will be its last. The shocking news came to light one year after announcing the end of the series' parent program, "The Vampire Diaries."
"It's both a gift and a burden to be able to control the ending of a series," Plec wrote, adding, "Many shows are not lucky enough to have a hand in deciding when the end has come."
"The Originals" season 5 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.
Actress to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's new live-action Aladdin is a committed Christian
Rising star Naomi Scott was once a worship leader at the church in England pastored by her parents and is now set to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's next live action movie.
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
The extraordinary redemption story of Dunkirk is all due to humble, ordinary people who decided to play their part. These men – and boys – left behind because they were deemed the wrong age to fight, were absolutely average. All that set them apart was their willingness to see light defeat darkness.
