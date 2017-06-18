Entertainment
'The Originals' season 5 spoilers: Klaroline to rekindle romance, showrunner confirms

Jenalyn Aguilar

"The Originals" season 4 trailer shows Klaus in a happy disposition.YouTube/The CW Television Network

As The CW's "The Originals" is nearing its season 4 finale, huge spoilers for its upcoming installment are making rounds on the web. The most thrilling one is a generous giveaway of showrunner Julie Plec.

In her recent talk with Entertainment Weekly about the finale of the hit series "The Vampire Diaries," Plec accidentally spilled the beans on an exciting reunion of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline Forbes (Candice King). To recall, the two characters had a brief romance in "The Vampire Diaries."

"Alaric (Matt Davis) and Caroline (Candice King) are running the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted where Hope Mikael-- sh** never mind. Keep watching!" Plec said.

Plec's statement sparked speculations that Caroline will possibly appear in the fifth installment of "The Vampire Diaries" spinoff, hence, a rekindled romance with Klaus is highly possible. Aside from Caroline, other "The Vampire Diaries" characters are rumored to join the cast of "The Originals." Should these theories come to fruition, the huge fan base of both popular supernatural drama shows will be overjoyed.

It is inevitable that Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana) will join the Salvatore magic school as evidenced by her loneliness over not getting to mingle with other children. The previous episodes of "The Originals" showed that she was given an engraved invitation by Alaric to become a student during his crossover early this year.

Advertisement

According to TVLine, a time jump is set for season 5 of "The Originals" and will start in the final episode of the current season titled "The Feast of All Sinners." An older Hope will be featured and this development in the storyline could possibly lead to an adult Hope spin-off. The network has not confirmed this possibility and Fontana is also mum on the details. 

There's a big possibility that Klaus and Caroline will rekindle their brief romance in season 5 of "The Originals."TVGuide/YouTube

