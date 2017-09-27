'The Originals' season 5 spoilers: Candice King teases Caroline-Klaus reunion

A promotional photo for The CW's "The Originals." Facebook/cworiginals

Finally, it is the news fans have all been waiting for. The filming for "The Originals" season 5 is currently underway and guest star Candice King has shared a photo from the set.

King, who is set to return as Caroline Elizabeth Forbes, took to Instagram to share a photo on-set of "The Originals" season 5 with actor Joseph Morgan. The latter plays Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson, who had a brief romance with her.

A post shared by Candice King (@craccola) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

While it was initially reported that the 30-year-old actress and singer would only appear in the season 5 premiere, multiple fresh reports are claiming that she will be in multiple episodes of the show's final installment. Caroline will cross path with Klaus at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, where his daughter, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), is studying.

"Caroline is the headmistress of Klaus' daughter's school, so they are going to have an interaction at some point," showrunner Julie Plec said during the show's panel at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (via the Hollywood Reporter). "She has a perspective for him and the way that he's living his life right now."

It is also possible that Caroline will stay with Klaus to offer him a shoulder to lean on. As viewers will recall, the latter has been left devastated after Vincent Griffith (Yusuf Gatewood) split the Hollow and placed the pieces into the bodies of the Mikaelsons - Klaus, Rebekah (Claire Holt), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) - forcing them to keep away from each other for eternity.

"She's just got so much life in her," Plec said in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly. "She just brings the spirits up of people around her. There's just something great about watching Caroline call Klaus on his s—."

"The Originals" season 5 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.