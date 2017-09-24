'The Originals' season 5 spoilers: A lead character dies; Mikaelson family separated

Screengrab from "The Originals" season 5 Comic-Con premiere. YouTube/The CW Television Network

Vampire fans are in for a surprise, as the set photo of "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off, "The Originals," accidentally hints at a lead character's death in the upcoming fifth season, while Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) will go on a massive killing-spree due to his separation from family.

Fans were reportedly not pleased with what might happen in the next and final season of "The Originals," since a photo from the show writer's room was leaked online by a new producer of the show. Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) allegedly will die early in season 5 of the "The Originals." The producer responsible for the leak has since deleted the photos, but not before fans preserved the said leaks and took to Twitter, asking the producers to confirm the revelation.

@julieplec @OGsWriters @cadlymack @JeffLieber You all destroy my favourite show with this. I HATE YOU. HAYLEY DESERVES BETTER Twitter/Tonkin Peru

Rumors of the fifth season's storyline show Klaus being separated from his family, Hayley and their daughter, which then makes him go on a killing spree, with the show going as far as calling him evil and wicked. This is likely due to fact that Klaus and the Mikaelson family consider one another important.

Hope, Klaus and Hayley's daughter, will no longer be a young girl played by Summer Fontana, as Fontana will be replaced by teen actress Danielle Rose Russell. Hope will reside in one of the boarding schools in Mystic Falls and is described as a misbehaving teenager due to her separation with her dad.

Despite the rumors surrounding the early death of Hayley, Hope is expected to figure out a way to reunite her family, as teased by the show's executive producer Julie Plec. Klaus, on the other hand, will be focusing his rage on living things and dealing with pain with ways he sees fit.

No exact release dates have been announced for the fifth and final season of "The Originals." However, the show is expected to be released early in 2018.