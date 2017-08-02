'The Originals' season 5 release date, spoilers: Hope now a teenager, Caroline to become Klaus' love interest?

Vampire series "The Originals" will be ending with its last season coming out next year. New footage was recently released to give fans an idea of what they can expect in the final run.

A trailer was shown at the San Diego Comic-Con last July 21. The footage is mostly a montage of past seasons, detailing the history of vampire brothers Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies).

The interesting thing about the teaser is that narrated by a girl who was eventually revealed to be the daughter of Klaus and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin), Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). The character appeared in the previous season as a young child but has now apparently grown up to be a teenager.

Hope also appears to be enrolled in boarding school and as she finishes painting a portrait, she says, "I intend to fight for always and forever, even if it destroys me."

It is rumored that the introduction of teenage Hope could lead to a spin-off, centered on Klaus' daughter and her school — much like that of the high-school dramas The CW is known for delivering.

Advertisement

In related news, "The Vampire Diaries'" Caroline Forbes (Candice King) may possibly show up in "The Originals" as the headmistress of Klaus' daughter's school. Being the person who has known Klaus the longest, she has the potential to have a close and romantic relationship with him, therefore, could appear in a number of episodes.

Morgan teased recently, "I suspected there might be something more to this story. There's always been ... a feeling of something unresolved there."

Fans can expect that relationship to return and possibly develop in the coming season.

Other characters set to return are Vincent Griffith (Yusuf Gatewood) and Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel).

"The Originals" will return to The CW sometime in 2018 for its fifth and final run.