'The Originals' season 5 release date, spoilers: Hope, Hayley to meet new love interests

There is a lot to look forward to in the fifth and last season of The CW's supernatural drama series "The Originals." Aside from the hybrid child of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) turning into a lovely teenage girl, "The Originals" season 5 will feature new characters to touch the lives of the show's main players. Interestingly, some of the newbies in the show will find love, with the grown-up Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and her mother, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin).

The new showrunner of "The Originals," Julie Plec, revealed that there will be some male newcomers in season 5. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Hayley and Hope will meet the new men in their lives after the eight-year time jump in "The Originals" season 5.

Hayley is expected to enter a new relationship after things did not work out for her and Elijah (Daniel Gillies). However, she only considers this new love interest named Declan as a "friend with benefits," so it is still uncertain if Hayley's feelings toward him will be as serious as her love for Elijah. Declan is described as a "flirtatious, roguish and charming Irish chef, who is unaware of the supernatural underbelly of New Orleans," and is also not aware of Hayley's connection with the first family of vampires. Declan will be played by "Reign" actor Torrance Coombs.

Meanwhile, Hope will also meet a special someone in her new home in Mystic Falls. Her first love interest in the series is named Roman who happens to be a young vampire enrolled in the same school for gifted supernatural beings. Their first meeting in "The Originals" season 5 will have something to do with Hope being involved in a mysterious incident at school, thus drawing Roman's attention toward her and her infamous family, the Mikaelsons. "Descendants" actor Jedidiah Goodacre will portray the role of Roman.

Fans can reportedly expect several changes in "The Originals" season 5. For one, this will be the first time in the series that Plec will serve as showrunner after Michael Narducci's departure. Plec is known as the creator of recently defunct "The Vampire Diaries," which had "The Originals" as its spin-off.

"The Originals" season 5 will air in early 2018 on The CW primetime block. The exact date and time of the season premiere are not yet confirmed.