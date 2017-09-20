'The Originals' season 5 premiere date, spoilers: Klaus Mikaelson goes on a rampage?

A promotional photo for The CW's "The Originals." Facebook/cworiginals

Previous events in The CW's supernatural drama series "The Originals" did not turn out well for the Mikaelsons, as they had to be separated from each other to be saved. One of the members of the original family of vampires, Klaus (Joseph Morgan), might have a deadly solution to cope with his misery.

According to the latest spoilers, Klaus will be deeply saddened by the reality that he may never see his siblings and his own daughter again.

In the previous season, his daughter Hope (Summer Fontana) was possessed by a powerful and unkillable entity known as The Hollow (Blu Hunt) and the only way to defeat the latter was to divide its soul into four pieces. Each fraction of The Hollow was sealed inside the bodies of the four Mikaelson siblings, namely Klaus, Elijah (Daniel Gilles), Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic).

The repercussion caused by The Hollow's defeat in the fourth season is that the Mikaelson siblings should not be near each other for the rest of their lives, or else the evil entity sealed inside them will be awakened. As for Klaus, being separated from his family will drive him mad and his struggle of living alone will lead him to a killing spree.

Meanwhile, other reports have suggested that Elijah will return to New Orleans soon as Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) will personally come to him and invite him back to their town. It is not known why Marcel would want Elijah to return, given that the two characters are not on good terms.

Speaking of Elijah, it seems that his return might be a little too late in terms of rekindling a romantic relationship with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) as the latter is reportedly getting a new love interest in "The Originals" season 5.

Hayley's is said to have a "friends with benefits" setup with Declan (Torrance Coombs) and it is uncertain if she will develop serious feelings for him, just like what she had with Elijah.

The CW has not yet confirmed an exact release date for "The Originals" season 5, but the show is expected to return for the last time in early 2018.