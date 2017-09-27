'The Originals' season 5 plot rumors: Series finale to mark a new beginning?

A promotional photo for CW series, "The Originals." Facebook/cworiginals

"The Originals" season 5 production has already started, and everyone is desperate to know whether a new run is on the plate. Although 2018 will bring the end of the Mikaelson saga, the series finale may actually mark a new beginning, as creator Julie Plec hinted that there are future shows that can be produced out of this vampire story.

Plec confirmed this summer that season 5 would be the end of the popular "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off. Unfortunately, it was not renewed for a sixth installment despite demands from the dedicated fans. The series creator apparently decided that it was time to wrap things up, yet the finale will not necessarily be the end. It might signal a new beginning.

As reported by Express, the creator said, "It's both a gift and a burden to be able to control the ending of a series. Ending a show is always bittersweet, but for me, it's a true blessing to be a part of making that choice. I want each actor to play their last scene as their character, and to put their character to bed with grace and care."

Apparently, CW president Mark Pedowitz also admitted at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that he was not quite ready for the series finale of the franchise. He confirmed on TVLine that the network is coming up with the idea of launching a new series built around the life of Hope, who will experience a growth spurt due to a time-jump in "The Originals" season 5.

Pedowitz said, "There's been many conversations about the character Hope. Nothing has come out of it yet. [Series creator] Julie [Plec] really wants to get the final season of 'The Originals' done." It looks like the end of the show may mean the start of a new series. However, the exec cautioned that it was too early in the process to give a definitive answer about it.

On the other hand, Plec quipped, "I think there are future shows down the line that can be spawned out of this world and could tell good stories. It's a hope for the future if nothing else."

As "The Originals" season 5 marks the end of the franchise, many expect that a Hope spin-off will be on the cards. There is no official release date for the series finale yet, but it is set to air in 2018.