'The Originals' season 4 spoilers: A new powerful threat emerges

Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) reunion with his daughter, Hope (Summer Fontana), and his siblings may have been a happy one, but their joy might be short-lived. Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) discover that a powerful witch has emerged in New Orleans, and she is looking for children who she can sacrifice, although the reason for this remains unclear at this time. One of the children she is bent on getting is Hope, probably because she is the first vampire-werewolf-witch hybrid to have ever been born.

However, Hope's parents, Klaus and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), will not give up the fight easily, and they will be supported by the rest of the Mikaelson clan. According to Tonkin, the whole family will be out to protect her. In an interview with TVLine, she said, "Not only does she have a mother and father who are willing to do anything to keep her safe, but this little girl also has all these very protective aunts and uncles."

With the threat looming on the horizon, is it possible for Marcel and the Originals, especially Klaus, to put aside their differences and work together to fight the witch? According to Michael Narducci, the executive producer of "The Originals," that situation could still be possible. While he admitted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it would be difficult for the Mikaelsons to acknowledge that there is someone out there who is more powerful than they are, a truth that they are finding hard to swallow, the reconciliation may still be happening, largely because of Marcel's growth as a person. "He's not motivated by revenge, he's not motivated by petty desire to take back something that he lost. When he sees the Mikaelsons again, he's going to make a very smart decision about how best to deal with them," he said.

"That's one of the things I love about the character is watching the way his mind has evolved to transcend his upbringing," he added. Given that the witch may be powerful enough to threaten the whole of New Orleans, it is possible that the ruler of the city may find himself joining the battle, especially since he might have a link to her. Vincent indicated that Eva Sinclair, Marcel's ex-wife, is somehow connected to the witch.

