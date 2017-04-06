'The Originals' season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Klaus tries to keep Hope safe; 'Haylijah' romance put on hold

Hope's (guest star Summer Fontana) life is in danger in the upcoming episode of "The Originals" season 4.

Titled "Keepers of the House," this week's episode will see the mysterious force continue to target innocent children in the city. According to the official synopsis, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) turns to Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) to save her daughter. Together, they must uncover information on how they can beat the mysterious creature that sets its eyes on the helpless children of New Orleans.

While Klaus (Joseph Morgan) stays home to guard Hope, a reluctant Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) join the hunt. The mission later puts them on a deadly collision course with an unlikely threat. Keelin (guest star Christina Moses) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) embark on a different journey that may completely change the power dynamic in the city forever. However, they must first put aside their conflicts to come up with a plan.

The CW has released a new promo clip for the episode, which starts off with Vincent and Elijah having a discussion about their next move. The next scene cuts to Hope telling her mother that the mysterious force wants to get her too. At the end of the clip, Klaus tucks Hope into bed and promises that he will keep her safe forever.

Meanwhile, fans have been anxiously waiting for more romantic scenes between Elijah and Hayley since their reunion in the season 4 premiere. While it has already been confirmed that there will be more drama in their relationship, cast member Phoebe Tonkin revealed that the "Haylijah" romance has been put on the back burner for now.

Advertisement

"As much as Hayley is happy to have [Elijah] back, her priority is still Hope's safety," the actress said. "She can't focus on a romantic relationship that might become too time-consuming."

The fourth season of "The Originals" airs every Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.