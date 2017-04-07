'The Originals' season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Hayley to seek Marcel's help in ensuring Hope's safety

Despite having missed Elijah (Daniel Gillies) after five years of not having spent time with him, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will not devote her time with him as her top-most priority is still her daughter Hope (Summer Fontana), much more that there is a threat on her safety. In fact, because of the looming threat on Hope's life, Hayley will even seek the help of Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) on tonight's episode 4 of "The Originals" season 4.

Based on the synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled "Keepers of the House," because of Hayley's despair to save Hope, she will turn to Marcel to get some information on the dark force targeting the children of New Orleans. As Eva (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) is said to have set her eyes on Hope as her next human sacrifice, it is but understandable, indeed, for Hayley to put her love department on the back burner.

"As much as Hayley is happy to have (Elijah) back, her priority is still Hope's safety. She can't focus on a romantic relationship that might become too time-consuming... As her daughter gets older and becomes a little human being, Hayley becomes even more protective. So that's her focus, to protect her kid," Tonkin revealed in an interview with TV Line recently.

In a separate interview with TV Line, "The Originals" executive producer Michael Narducci has stressed that, even if Hayley sets her romantic affairs aside because of Hope, it does not mean that Hayley and Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) daughter is a deterrent to the happiness of the people around her. In fact, according to the producer, the young girl is the kind of force that impacts those around her in certain positive ways.

"Far from it, since she's the source of their inspiration and possibly their redemption — but she's going to be the center of a lot of what's going on moving forward," Narducci said last month.

Can Hayley get some help from Marcel on tonight's episode 4 of "The Originals" season 4, titled "Keepers of the House?"

Find out when the series airs over The CW tonight at 8/7 C.