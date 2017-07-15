'The Originals' cast news: Paul Wesley speaks on possibility of 'The Originals' cameo

Since the end of the fourth season of television series "The Originals," speculations have risen about the possible return of "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley in a flashback. The actor recently commented on these speculations, saying he did not think it would be happening.

When asked about chances of the cameo happening, Wesley, who portrayed vampire Stefan Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries," told TV Guide, "I don't think so. I think Stefan has been laid to rest."

Wesley also shared that he's trying to do something different in his career, after eight seasons with the popular supernatural series. "I don't think I'll be doing a supernatural show anytime soon, that's for sure," He continued. "I'm trying to branch out and do different things," he said.

In can be recalled that Stefan's story was given a fitting ending in the "The Vampire Diaries" final episode, where he sacrificed himself and at last found peace with his brother Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder. Given the well-received finale, it may be appropriate to keep things the way they are, instead of bringing back the beloved character for a cameo.

"The Vampire Diaries" aired its last episode in March of this year. The spin-off series, "The Originals," which follows the vampire Klaus Mikaelson, portrayed by Joseph Morgan, and the supernatural politics of New Orleans will return for its fifth season on The CW.

While fans may not be seeing Wesley return to his vampire character, they can be excited for the actor's new endeavors. In November 2016, Wesley's own production company, Citizen Media, signed a deal with Warner Bros. Television to develop four new television shows which includes "Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher," written by Jason Smith; "Pecos," written by Shawn Christensen; "Finding Natalie," written by Hilary Bettis and "Shanghai Summer," written by Oanh Ly.