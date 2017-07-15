'The Originals' cast news: Paul Wesley speaks on possibility of 'The Originals' cameo
Since the end of the fourth season of television series "The Originals," speculations have risen about the possible return of "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley in a flashback. The actor recently commented on these speculations, saying he did not think it would be happening.
When asked about chances of the cameo happening, Wesley, who portrayed vampire Stefan Salvatore in "The Vampire Diaries," told TV Guide, "I don't think so. I think Stefan has been laid to rest."
Wesley also shared that he's trying to do something different in his career, after eight seasons with the popular supernatural series. "I don't think I'll be doing a supernatural show anytime soon, that's for sure," He continued. "I'm trying to branch out and do different things," he said.
In can be recalled that Stefan's story was given a fitting ending in the "The Vampire Diaries" final episode, where he sacrificed himself and at last found peace with his brother Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder. Given the well-received finale, it may be appropriate to keep things the way they are, instead of bringing back the beloved character for a cameo.
"The Vampire Diaries" aired its last episode in March of this year. The spin-off series, "The Originals," which follows the vampire Klaus Mikaelson, portrayed by Joseph Morgan, and the supernatural politics of New Orleans will return for its fifth season on The CW.
While fans may not be seeing Wesley return to his vampire character, they can be excited for the actor's new endeavors. In November 2016, Wesley's own production company, Citizen Media, signed a deal with Warner Bros. Television to develop four new television shows which includes "Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher," written by Jason Smith; "Pecos," written by Shawn Christensen; "Finding Natalie," written by Hilary Bettis and "Shanghai Summer," written by Oanh Ly.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Shaman who once channeled dark powers is now a follower of Jesus after 'man in white' saves her from brink of death
- Muslim refugee embraces Jesus on his deathbed after Christian aid worker kept his promise
- Ex-Marine turned missionary rescues baby boy from clutches of ISIS after parents were gunned down trying to flee Mosul
- As churches shut down summer activities, Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt
- How a Christian charity is reaching out to thousands in desperate need in Mosul
- New hope for Charlie Gard as judge invites US doctor to fly to UK to examine him