'The Nun' release date, plot news: 'The Conjuring' spin-off and its possible sequel will come full circle with horror franchise

A promotional image of the Nun, played by Bonnie Aarons, who appeared in "The Conjuring 2" and will appear in "The Nun" in 2018. Twitter/TheConjuring

The creator of "The Conjuring" movies recently revealed that he has conceptualized a plot that would tie in the upcoming spin-off, "The Nun," with the first two films in the horror franchise.

Writer and director James Wan told The Hollywood Reporter that he has created a roadmap of where he wants "The Nun" to go.

"I do know where potentially, if 'The Nun' works out, where 'The Nun 2' could lead to, and how that ties back to Lorraine's [Vera Farmiga] story that we've set up with the first two 'Conjurings' and make it all come all full circle," he explained.

Fans of the horrific Nun (Bonnie Aarons) can, therefore, look forward to her continuing story in a possible sequel in the future. On the other hand, "The Nun" may seemingly be a prequel to the happenings of "The Conjuring 2" which occurred in the 1970s.

"Annabelle: Creation" cinematographer Maxime Alexandre told Cinemablend recently that "The Nun" will take place in the 1940s and 1950s.

"I don't know how much I can talk about it, but no no it's in between, it's in the forties, fifties," he revealed.

This would make the chronological order of the "Conjuring" movies tight since "Annabelle: Creation" takes place in the 1950s.

"The Nun" will center on a priest named Father Burke (Demián Bichir) who travels to Italy to investigate the mysterious death of a nun. There, he will uncover the mystery and eventually come face-to-face with the evil entity that horrified audiences in "The Conjuring 2."

The Nun appeared in "The Conjuring 2" which centered on the paranormal activities in the Hodgson household in England. Unable to cope with the mysterious entity, they called psychic investigators Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Farmiga) to help get rid of the evil in the house, which turned out to be the Nun pulling the strings. The Nun was defeated by the Warrens when Lorraine shouted the evil entity's name, Valak, at her.

"The Nun" will hit theaters on July 13, 2018.