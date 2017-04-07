Entertainment
Archbishop of Canterbury on Facebook Live with Christian Today - Palm Sunday
Church leaders urge prayer for victims and relatives of new terror attack in Sweden
Walk - and pray - in the footsteps of Archbishop Cranmer and Cardinal Pole in the private gardens ...
A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in ...
Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims
New Bishop of Sheffield announced after 'highly individualised attacks' forced Philip North to ...

'The Night Shift' season 4 premiere date, news: 'Pitch' star Mark Consuelos lands major role in NBC medical drama

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for "The Night Shift."NBC

San Antonio Memorial Hospital will have a new nurse when "The Night Shift" returns for its fourth season this summer.

According to reports, "Pitch" star Mark Consuelos has been tapped to recur in the NBC medical drama. While his FOX series is off season, Consuelos will be playing a role in "The Night Shift" as the hospital's newest nurse. Consuelos' character is named Cain, an aggressive and over-confident travel nurse from Mexico who emigrated to the United States. It remains to be seen how he will end up in San Antonio Memorial Hospital.

While "Pitch" continues to be in limbo, fans should not see Consuelos' recent casting as a bad sign for the FOX sports drama. Production for "The Night Shift" season 4 is expected to wrap up soon before the potential sophomore season of "Pitch" would even begin filming.

Consuelos has appeared on various TV shows, including "American Horror Story," "Guys with Kids," "Queen of the South," "Kingdom," "1-800-Missing," and "Alpha House."

When season 4 picks up in June, the fictional San Antonio Memorial Hospital will merge with Veterans Affairs. The move is inspired by real-world headlines about the potential changes that will be made as part of President Donald Trump's budget plan. Similar to real-life events, Veterans Affairs will introduce a pilot program where San Antonio Memorial will be paid to take over certain cases.

Advertisement

"It's exactly going to be incorporated," executive producer Jeff Judah told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "We want to bring the military medicine in to the show." He further said that they will be able "to tell veteran stories in every episode."

In addition, Judah confirmed that one episode from season 4 will be solely dedicated to veterans. The said episode will be directed and written by veterans, with other veterans also taking guest starring roles.

The fourth season of "The Night Shift" premieres on Thursday, June 22, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY