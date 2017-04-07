'The Night Shift' season 4 premiere date, news: 'Pitch' star Mark Consuelos lands major role in NBC medical drama

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

San Antonio Memorial Hospital will have a new nurse when "The Night Shift" returns for its fourth season this summer.

According to reports, "Pitch" star Mark Consuelos has been tapped to recur in the NBC medical drama. While his FOX series is off season, Consuelos will be playing a role in "The Night Shift" as the hospital's newest nurse. Consuelos' character is named Cain, an aggressive and over-confident travel nurse from Mexico who emigrated to the United States. It remains to be seen how he will end up in San Antonio Memorial Hospital.

While "Pitch" continues to be in limbo, fans should not see Consuelos' recent casting as a bad sign for the FOX sports drama. Production for "The Night Shift" season 4 is expected to wrap up soon before the potential sophomore season of "Pitch" would even begin filming.

Consuelos has appeared on various TV shows, including "American Horror Story," "Guys with Kids," "Queen of the South," "Kingdom," "1-800-Missing," and "Alpha House."

When season 4 picks up in June, the fictional San Antonio Memorial Hospital will merge with Veterans Affairs. The move is inspired by real-world headlines about the potential changes that will be made as part of President Donald Trump's budget plan. Similar to real-life events, Veterans Affairs will introduce a pilot program where San Antonio Memorial will be paid to take over certain cases.

"It's exactly going to be incorporated," executive producer Jeff Judah told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "We want to bring the military medicine in to the show." He further said that they will be able "to tell veteran stories in every episode."

In addition, Judah confirmed that one episode from season 4 will be solely dedicated to veterans. The said episode will be directed and written by veterans, with other veterans also taking guest starring roles.

The fourth season of "The Night Shift" premieres on Thursday, June 22, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.