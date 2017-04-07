'The Night Shift' season 4 premiere date, news: 'Pitch' star Mark Consuelos lands major role in NBC medical drama
San Antonio Memorial Hospital will have a new nurse when "The Night Shift" returns for its fourth season this summer.
According to reports, "Pitch" star Mark Consuelos has been tapped to recur in the NBC medical drama. While his FOX series is off season, Consuelos will be playing a role in "The Night Shift" as the hospital's newest nurse. Consuelos' character is named Cain, an aggressive and over-confident travel nurse from Mexico who emigrated to the United States. It remains to be seen how he will end up in San Antonio Memorial Hospital.
While "Pitch" continues to be in limbo, fans should not see Consuelos' recent casting as a bad sign for the FOX sports drama. Production for "The Night Shift" season 4 is expected to wrap up soon before the potential sophomore season of "Pitch" would even begin filming.
Consuelos has appeared on various TV shows, including "American Horror Story," "Guys with Kids," "Queen of the South," "Kingdom," "1-800-Missing," and "Alpha House."
When season 4 picks up in June, the fictional San Antonio Memorial Hospital will merge with Veterans Affairs. The move is inspired by real-world headlines about the potential changes that will be made as part of President Donald Trump's budget plan. Similar to real-life events, Veterans Affairs will introduce a pilot program where San Antonio Memorial will be paid to take over certain cases.
"It's exactly going to be incorporated," executive producer Jeff Judah told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "We want to bring the military medicine in to the show." He further said that they will be able "to tell veteran stories in every episode."
In addition, Judah confirmed that one episode from season 4 will be solely dedicated to veterans. The said episode will be directed and written by veterans, with other veterans also taking guest starring roles.
The fourth season of "The Night Shift" premieres on Thursday, June 22, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Archbishop of Canterbury on Facebook Live with Christian Today - Palm Sunday
- Church leaders urge prayer for victims and relatives of new terror attack in Sweden
- A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
- World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in Europe
- British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
- Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims