'The Mummy' reboot stars Tom Cruise as an undead hero
Tom Cruise might be playing an undead man in "The Mummy," but he will not be its titular character.
The end of the trailer revealed Cruise surfacing from a body bag, which may indicate that he was revived by the Mummy, played by Sofia Boutella.
Alex Kurtzman, the director of "The Mummy," admitted to GamesRadar that Cruise does die in the film, but he will also be the one to take on the creature in the flick. He said, "I think for a monster movie to work and to scare me, my lead character has to be in the kind of jeopardy that I don't believe he or she could get out of. And if I want to take that fear to the next level, I want to believe that maybe the character will act unpredictably – like, maybe they'll do things even if they don't want to do."
Cruise's character will be the one who accidentally wakes the mummy up, the undead form of Princess Ahmanet who is out for vengeance after being betrayed all those years ago. While she was alive, she was supposed to become the ruler of ancient Egypt, but she was not able to do so, leading her to kill her own father. Interestingly, it seems that while Cruise's character, Nick Morton, was revived to help her in her quest for domination, he will also be the one who can stop her from doing so.
"The Mummy" remake is set to reboot the "monsters" franchise of Universal Pictures. Russell Crowe's Doctor Jekyll character, which will have its own film, will be introduced in "The Mummy." Other horror films in the pipeline are Van Helsing, The Invisible Man (with Johnny Depp reportedly cast as the lead), The Wolfman (said to be played by Dwayne Johnson), and Frankenstein's monster. Last year's "Dracula Untold" was intended to reboot the vampire story as well.
"The Mummy" will be released in theaters starting June 9.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'I loved drugs more than life itself': How Jesus transformed this former addict's life
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
- Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens
- Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope Francis
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Thousands of children accused of witchcraft, forced into homelessness and trafficking in DRC, Pope calls out injustice
- Jewish community centre forced to close after Neo-Nazi threats in Sweden