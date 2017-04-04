'The Mummy' reboot stars Tom Cruise as an undead hero

Tom Cruise might be playing an undead man in "The Mummy," but he will not be its titular character.

The end of the trailer revealed Cruise surfacing from a body bag, which may indicate that he was revived by the Mummy, played by Sofia Boutella.

Alex Kurtzman, the director of "The Mummy," admitted to GamesRadar that Cruise does die in the film, but he will also be the one to take on the creature in the flick. He said, "I think for a monster movie to work and to scare me, my lead character has to be in the kind of jeopardy that I don't believe he or she could get out of. And if I want to take that fear to the next level, I want to believe that maybe the character will act unpredictably – like, maybe they'll do things even if they don't want to do."

Cruise's character will be the one who accidentally wakes the mummy up, the undead form of Princess Ahmanet who is out for vengeance after being betrayed all those years ago. While she was alive, she was supposed to become the ruler of ancient Egypt, but she was not able to do so, leading her to kill her own father. Interestingly, it seems that while Cruise's character, Nick Morton, was revived to help her in her quest for domination, he will also be the one who can stop her from doing so.

"The Mummy" remake is set to reboot the "monsters" franchise of Universal Pictures. Russell Crowe's Doctor Jekyll character, which will have its own film, will be introduced in "The Mummy." Other horror films in the pipeline are Van Helsing, The Invisible Man (with Johnny Depp reportedly cast as the lead), The Wolfman (said to be played by Dwayne Johnson), and Frankenstein's monster. Last year's "Dracula Untold" was intended to reboot the vampire story as well.

"The Mummy" will be released in theaters starting June 9.