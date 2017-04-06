Entertainment
'The Mummy' premiere date, cast, plot news: Powerful evil entity to be unleashed; will Tom Cruise's character save the world?

Clarissa Partosa

Screenshot from "The Mummy" trailerYouTube/UniversalPicturesAustralia

An ancient and evil queen will be freed to reclaim her destiny of becoming an all-powerful ruler. Meanwhile, this might be the first film wherein Tom Cruise's character will not be able to save the world.

"The Mummy" is set to premiere this coming June, featuring Cruise's Nick Morton in unleashing the ultimate evil that will destroy the world because of a thirst for power.

"An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension," the synopsis found on the film's IMDb page reads.

As seen from the trailer, Annabelle Wallis' Jenny Halsey explains to Nick that the tomb that they've unlocked is actually a prison, where they find the princess Ahmanet locked up.

According to history, Ahmanet was the next ruler of Egypt, but she was stripped of her right to rule and locked forever in a tomb prison because of her hunger for power and evil intentions. And because Nick freed her from prison, the princess Ahmanet has chosen him, as pointed out by Russel Crowe who will be playing Dr. Henry Jekyll in the film.

Advertisement

According to Kurtzman, this might be the first film where Cruise's character will not be able to save the day.

"The first thing I said to Tom was, 'It'll be scarier if we can take away the fundamental knowledge that you're gonna solve the problem.' ... In the trailer, when he comes back to life, suddenly he's in a situation where he has no idea what's happening. It removes safety of: 'He knows what he's doing," Kurtzman explained to Entertainment Weekly

The director added that taking away the element of the protagonist knowing how to save the day enables the film "to be scary" because "anything is possible."

"The Mummy" is slated to hit theaters on June 9.

