'The Mist' finale spoilers, plot rumors: Unhappy family reunions and big discoveries; series to come to Netflix after finale

Morgan Spector as Kevin Copeland in "The Mist" Twitter/TheMist

The season finale of "The Mist" has arrived and spoilers revealed that the group might just discover where the mist is coming from.

The title of episode 10 is "The Tenth Meal," and the official synopsis revealed that the tensions in the mall will reach its peak. The group will discover something that might tell them more about the origins of the mist that has separated everyone from each other.

The trailer for the finale showed Eve (Alyssa Sutherland) explaining to her daughter Alex (Gus Birney) why she locked Jay (Luke Cosgrove) in a secret room inside the mall. Eve did this to protect Alex from Jay, whom she accused of raping Alex at the start of the season. On the other hand, Kevin (Morgan Spector), upon finding out that it was Adrian (Russell Posner) who raped Alex, beats him up, saying that he wants to see him suffer.

Kevin arriving at the mall may mean that Jay is off the hook since he is innocent. Yet, more trouble is ahead for Jay, especially when he reunites with his father Connor (Darren Pettie), who was told by Nathalie (Frances Conroy) to kill him. Can Connor take the life of his own son? Being Jay's father, Connor is reluctant to do the deed.

Meanwhile, for those who have not been able to watch the entire first season of "The Mist," the show is coming to Netflix the day after the season finale. The show's arrival on Netflix is a lot faster than most shows. Usually, it takes a few weeks or months before series are included in the streaming service. Spike TV has yet to announce a season 2 for the small-screen adaptation of Stephen King's books.

"The Mist" season finale will air on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike TV.