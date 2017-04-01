'The Mindy Project' season 6 news: Mindy Kaling confirms show's cancellation; final season to premiere this coming fall

"The Mindy Project" officially ends after the show's upcoming sixth season.

According to multiple reports, the Mindy Kaling–created show will air its final season later this year. Kaling, who also stars as the lead character, announced the cancellation on Twitter on Wednesday.

Produced by Universal TV, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, "The Mindy Project" was first launched on FOX in 2012. The series ran on the network for three seasons before being cancelled and was eventually picked up by Hulu in 2015. Just recently, it was sold into syndication on Freeform and VH1.

Season 5 left off with Mindy (Kaling) deciding to tie the knot with her nurse boyfriend Ben (Bryan Greenberg). Following years of heartbreaks and failed relationships, Mindy finally said yes to Ben as she begins a new life with him and her son with Danny (Chris Messina). She also launched a new career at a fertility clinic.

"It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind 'The Mindy Project,'" said Hulu's head of content Craig Erwich in a press release. "This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy's incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years. While we can't wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know 'The Mindy Project' will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and re-live all of the best moments from the complete series on Hulu."

Advertisement

In other related news, cast member Adam Pally was recently arrested in New York for criminal possession of cocaine and marijuana. The report comes just hours after Kaling revealed the show's cancellation. The actor, who plays Peter Prentice on the Hulu comedy, was allegedly caught smoking marijuana in public. He was later search by the police, who confirmed that he also had cocaine and marijuana at the time. He has since been released and is set to appear in court in June.

The sixth season of "The Mindy Project" premieres in September 2017, on Hulu.