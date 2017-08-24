'The Mindy Project' news, updates: Mindy to get divorced in final season

"The Mindy Project" will be discontinued after season 6. Facebook/TheMindyProject

Season 5 of "The Mindy Project" may have ended in a happily ever after, but it looks like season 6 may not be following up on that happy ending.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the new couple will divorce early in the sixth season.

Fans may recall that Mindy (Mindy Kaling) and Ben (Bryan Greenberg) met last season when Ben, a psychiatric nurse, was leading a nurses' strike. She was quick to fall for him, and the relationship was also quick to progress: soon, they were breaking up, crashing a bar mitzvah, and having tense conversations about marriage which Mindy soon ended by proposing on a subway platform.

Fans wondered, however, about the moment after their marriage when the newlyweds were riding on a subway. Mindy stopped smiling giddily for a while and looked out the window with a look of concern, making fans wonder if their marriage was the right decision for the show's protagonist.

Kaling earlier told to Entertainment Weekly that the show will address that glance. "We unpack that look and how that has metastasized over the course of 10 months," she said.

Before being with Ben, Mindy was previously in a relationship with Danny (Chris Messina), who is confirmed to be coming back this season after their relationship died down in season 4.

There's no reason for fans to get excited yet, however, because Kaling also said that the show is not interested in more happily ever after.

"We aren't super interested in [tying everything up in a bow]," Kaling said during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour back in July, adding, "We're trying to avoid [that], while also leaving the audience with the sense that [Mindy] had some growth."

Executive producer Matt Warburton said specifically about Mindy and Danny's relationship, "One thing we can promise the audience is a little bit of clarity about where they stand."

"The Mindy Project" season 6 will premiere on Sept. 12 on Hulu.