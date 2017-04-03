'The Mindy Project' news: Show to end after six seasons

Hulu recently announced that "The Mindy Project" will end after its sixth season.

Hulu took up the show in 2015 when Fox canceled it after its third season. In a statement, Craig Erwich, the head of content of Hulu, said, "It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind 'The Mindy Project.'" Erwich was instrumental in bringing the show to Hulu.

"While we can't wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know 'The Mindy Project' will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and re-live all of the best moments from the complete series on Hulu," he went on to say.

Mindy Kaling, who serves as the show's creator, star, writer, and executive producer, discussed the final season with Entertainment Weekly. She indicated that it will tackle the married life of Mindy Lahiri since she became wedded at the end of the fifth season. Her character is shown to be a romantic who is obsessed with marriage, despite the many heartbreaks she went through. She said, "The final season is the final time – it's the best time – to confront what that reality is for her."

Kaling also indicated that she wants to give the show's characters closure, while, at the same time, offer something surprising for fans. She said that doing this will show that Mindy, her character, has grown in the past six years, despite not wanting to do so in the first place.

Kaling also said in the interview that she felt gratified about the reaction of the show's viewers — more specifically reactions on the show's impact on women who are part of the minority and their sense of belonging. She described how some fans have approached her to say that her character was able to express things that they wanted to say.