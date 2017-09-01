'The Mindy Project' final season release date news, spoilers: Reese Witherspoon to appear in one episode

The official logo of Hulu's 'The Mindy project.' Facebook/TheMindyProject

The final season of American romantic comedy "The Mindy Project" will have a very special guest for its season 6. The final season will be graced by Reese Witherspoon, where she is set to appear in the show for one episode.

The appearance of Witherspoon was confirmed in an Instagram post by Mindy Kaling, the protagonist of the show who plays an Indian ob-gyn. She expressed in the post that she is exuberant about working with Witherspoon, saying that Witherspoon is "the only woman I would want to be trapped in a cave with." The photo showed both Kaling and Witherspoon in a cave, even if Witherspoon's outfit was not totally appropriate for the occasion.

As of now, the show's creators and cast members are quiet about Witherspoon's role in the ob-gyn's life. However, it was specifically revealed that Witherspoon will be appearing on the final season's episode 7 — which was written by Miranda Berman, and directed by David Rogers. This is enough to let fans of the actress know when to tune in! "The Mindy Project" was the next television stint of Witherspoon after appearing in "Big Little Lies."

According to the Boston Globe, Witherspoon has not been talking much about her stint on "The Mindy Project." However, she does say that it was fun working with Kaling, and had no hesitation to take the guest role in the show. The two actresses will be seen together in the big screen as they work together in the upcoming film "A Wrinkle in Time," which will be released in March of 2018.

The Washington Post did not hold punches about the final season. They expressed that the show did not turn out the way they expected it to be, which was to focus on the minorities of America with a diverse cast of different races. Most of the cast members are still predominantly white males, and the main topic of race had been diverted as the show went on. If this is true, then it might be the best time to end the show.

Season 6 of "The Mindy Project" will air on Sept. 12 on Hulu.