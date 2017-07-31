Entertainment
'The Mindy Project' creator Mindy Kaling wants series to end with character growth

Leovic Arceta

"THe Mindy Project" returns to Hulu for its final season on Sept. 12.Facebook/TheMindyProject

"The Mindy Project" is set to return for its sixth and final season this September. The show's creator and star, Mindy Kaling, hopes that this season will showcase its protagonist's growth.

Speaking in front of journalists at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Kaling, who plays the titular character of Mindy Lahiri, discussed the show's upcoming season. She said she wants to leave "the audience with the sense of feeling that it was about something and that it really was a project and that she had some growth in the end," according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

"The decision to end the show was our decision," said the actress, who took the stage with producer Matt Warburton and co-star Ike Barinholtz. She added that they had planned the finale for a while.

When asked if the character will have a "happily ever after," Kaling said she will, but added that "the connotations of it, that everything is tied up neatly in a bow, is something we aren't super interested in."

Warburton also shed some light for those still hoping that the romantic comedy-obsessed protagonist will end up with former fiancé

Warburton also shed some light for those still hoping that the romantic comedy-obsessed protagonist will end up with former fiancé Danny Castellano, who is also the father of her baby.

"The one thing we can promise the audience is a little bit of clarity about where they stand," the showrunner said.

While the two ended up getting married to other people during previous seasons, Chris Messina, who plays Castellano, is set to return for multiple episodes in the upcoming season.

The show also promises the return of other beloved characters, including Duncan (Jay Duplass), Brendan (Mark Duplass), Peter (Adam Pally) and Cliff (Glenn Howerton). Julie Bowen will also appear as a guest star, while all the series regulars will have an episode dedicated to them.

The final season of "The Mindy Project" will air on Sept.12 on Hulu.

