'The Mick' season 2 premiere features Mickey and the gang looking for new place to stay

The funny sitcom "The Mick" will be returning for its sophomore season later this month, and in the first episode of the new season, Kaitlin Olson's Mickey and the Pemberton kids will be looking for a new place to stay.

According to the synopsis of the episode, Mickey and the kids will be forced out of their temporary residence at a hotel when their financial advisor sees their excessive spending and decides it would be best to cut them off.

Mickey and Sabrina, who is played by Sofia Black-D'Elia, do not accept the decision and devices a plan that would prevent anyone from getting in their way and would allow them to continue their lavish lifestyle.

In the finale of the first season, Mickey lost her million dollars when the Pemberton mansion went up in flames. However, instead of using their remaining money conservatively, Mickey took the Pemberton kids, along with Alba and Jimmy to a luxurious hotel.

The season premiere, called "The Hotel," will also show Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) teaching Chip (Thomas Barbusca) some tricks to making the most out of living in a five star hotel.

In a recent interview with TV Guide, actress Carla Jimenez, who portrays Alba, revealed that the new season would find Micky and the crew struggling with money. "We're just trying to survive this season," said Jimenez. "We're trying to figure out what we need to do. We don't know where the money's going to come from."

There's no doubt that Mickey will have a lot of insane ideas about how to get the money, and the second season of "The Mick" will surely be full of them. Speaking to KPTV about the loss of the mansion, Olson said, "We're tossing a bunch of stuff around. It's gonna be fun."

"The Mick" will premiere on Sept. 26, 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.