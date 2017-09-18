'The Magicians' season 3 release date, plot news: The Fairy Queen's dark vision for Fillory's future

Promotional poster for "The Magicians." Facebook/MagiciansSYFY

As fans patiently wait for "The Magicians" to return to the small screen, Syfy is keeping them happy by releasing the first official photo from the upcoming third season.

In a photo obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the Fairy Queen (Candis Cayne) can be seen staring mysteriously at the camera along with two other fairies. While nothing is official, it could hint at her dark vision for Fillory's future.

Also, the Fairy Queen and Tick Pickwick (Rizwan Manji), the leader of Fillory's High Council in Fillory, will both be embroiled in a secret fairy conspiracy and an, even more, mysterious journey to restore magic.

"We're not just excited to have Candis and Rizwan back because they're great actors, but also their characters are going to provide high-speed corkscrew twists," said "The Magicians" executive producer John McNamara. "Nobody get comfortable."

As fans will recall, "The Magicians" season 2 ended with Ember (Dominic Burgess) wanting to obliterate Fillory because it got boring. Hence, Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), Julia Wicker (Stella Maeve), Margo Hanson (Summer Bishil) and Eliot Waugh (Hale Appleman) enacted a risky plan to protect the magical world.

First, the group tricked Umber (Nico Evers-Swindell) into going back to the Fillory. However, Ember got mad at his twin brother for faking his own death and moved to Vancouver, Canada, of Earth.

After an intense confrontation, Ember eventually strangled Umber to death. Julia then diverted the former's attention so Quentin can stab him with the unique sword.

While Quentin and his friends have successfully enacted their plan, Ember and Umber sudden deaths' angered the old gods. As a result, the latter closed all magic down in Fillory and Earth. With magic gone, the faeries can come and take over Fillory any minute.

"They're pretty f—ed," screenwriter Sera Gamble said. "The situation is super terrible for our characters, but it's really great for our writers because everyone has a lot of ideas for what the world looks like."

"The Magicians" season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.