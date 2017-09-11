'The Magicians' release date, plot news: New Muntjac set piece will take place on water

Promotional poster for "The Magicians." Facebook/MagiciansSYFY

The third season of Syfy's "The Magicians" will showcase a new set piece called The Muntjac, a magical boat that was mentioned in the series of "Magicians" novels by Lev Grossman.

A behind-the-scenes video was teased recently, which showed actors Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, and Summer Bishil checking out the colorful, new boat at the harbor. This will serve as major set piece in the upcoming season.

Ralph who plays Quentin Coldwater on the show expressed, "The journey of the Muntjac teaches these characters something about giving. It's this living vessel that really does give every piece of it to its captain." This strongly hints at the magical nature of the 3-storey high boat that may have some extraordinary qualities of its own.

Appleman, who plays Eliot Waugh on the fantasy show, toured the exterior deck of the boat along with Maeve who plays Julia Wicker, and Bishil who plays Margo Hanson. "This is the actual interior, not to be confused with the actual interior," Appleman commented as he and the rest of the cast stepped inside the maritime vessel. The set piece was an actual boat that was renovated to closely resemble the magical description in the book series.

Set design pictures in the video show a pillar of roots and vines resembling a tree at the center of a room with a curving staircase.

In related news, "Birds of Prey" alum Dina Meyer was recently cast on "The Magicians" as a recurring character. She will play the Stone Queen, who comes from a faraway land in Fillory and offers Waugh who is the ruler of the land, a tempting proposition for an alliance.

An official release date has not been set but "The Magicians" is expected to return for its third season in early 2018 on the Syfy channel.