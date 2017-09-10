'The Magic School Bus Rides Again' news: Netflix brings the new Ms. Frizzle, re-vamped theme song

"The Magic School Bus" gets a Netflix revival show Netflix/TheMagicSchoolBusRidesAgain

Thanks to the entertainment industry, 90's kids have been able to enjoy reboots of their favorite shows bringing back the memories of childhood happiness. With remakes of old classics such as "Jumanji" and "Fuller House", Netflix adds to this list with its latest project, "The Magic School Bus Rides Again."

The show will be a revival of the popular kids' learning and adventure show that aired from 1994 to 1997 called "The Magic School Bus," which focused on Ms. Frizzle and her class, who would go on wild nd adventurous fieldtrips inside human bodies, jungles, and to outer space with their magical school bus, as it encouraged its young viewers to become excited about learning.

The bus appeared to be alive and have special abilities that included time-travel and shape shifting, which is expected to remain the same for the show's reboot.

The show will also include the class pet, Liz the Lizard, who will join the kids' adventures, just as she did in the original version.

"Saturday Night Live" comedian Kate McKinnon, who voices Fiona Frizzle, will now take over the magic bus rides as the keys are handed down to her from her elder sister, the original Ms. Frizzle (now referred to as Professor Frizzle), voiced by Lily Tomlin, as seen in Netflix's original trailer for the show released last week.

Not only has Netflix revived the popular kids' show but it has also re-worked the series' catchy theme song, introducing Lin Manuel Miranda to take over Peter Lurye and Little Richard's work on the classic song, making it sound more modern and familiar to the music that can be heard today, while retaining its original lyrics and energy.

Iconic phrases such as "Bus, do your stuff!" and "Wahoo!" can be heard again on season 1 of the much-anticipated "The Magic School Bus Rides Again" when it starts streaming on Netflix starting Sept. 29.