'The Lego Ninjago Movie' reviews: Story is engaging but jokes become repetitive

Promotional image for "The Lego Ninjago Movie." Facebook/LEGONINJAGOMovie

Warner Bros. latest film "The Lego Ninjago Movie" just came out and critics generally gave it mixed reviews and said that the jokes were funny but got to be quite repetitive.

The animated action-adventure got a 52 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes, which is a website that aggregates review scores from various entertainment outlets. Here are some of what the reviews had to say.

Peter Travers from Rolling Stone wrote, "Despite comically inspired vocal performances from Justin Theroux and Dave Franco as nutjob Lego versions of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, the action and jokes pile up with exhausting repetitiveness." The jokes can liven the audience at the start but once it starts repeating itself, the pace can turn somewhat stale.

The movie centers on Master Builder Lloyd (Dave Franco) a.k.a. the Green Ninja who has to go up against the evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux) in a battle for Ninjago City. He employs the help of his friends who are ninjas as well including Koko (Olivia Munn), Nya (Abbi Jacobson), and Jay (Kumail Nanjiani). Under the guidance of Master Wu (Jackie Chan), they embark on an adventure to save the city from destruction.

Stephen Schaefer from the Boston Herald stated, "With 'The Lego Ninjago Movie,' the third in the series, the novelty is gone. We're now familiar with seeing plastic cube characters animated in all their awkward but effective glory." The narrative of this movie may prove quite familiar after past films "The Lego Movie" and "The Lego Batman Movie" had somewhat the same direction and objective as the new movie.

Nevertheless, the animation, action, and family-friendly jokes may still convince families to watch this in droves. As Greg Wakeman of the Metro wrote, "Overall, it's solid enough for kids and adults to enjoy."

"The Lego Ninjago Movie" is now showing in theaters.