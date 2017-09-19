'The LEGO Movie 2' release date, latest news: Script being rewritten to tackle gender differences

Emmet from the first "LEGO Movie" enjoying his latte, oblivious to the upcoming "Duplo" threat. YouTube/Warner Bros. official

There is always a little something for everyone in the new and upcoming "The LEGO Movie 2," as its producers expressed their excitement of the upcoming movie's relevance to today's issues, both big and small.

One particular issue that the upcoming sequel will tackle is gender. Producers Dan Lin and Chris McKay recently revealed in an interview with Collider that "The LEGO Movie 2" will approach gender issues through a setup included in the previous film's finale, which was also a hint to the sequel. In the first "LEGO Movie" finale, the "Man Upstairs," played by Will Ferrell, allowed both his son (Jadon Sand) and daughter to play with his "Bricksburg set," with his daughter using the infant-friendly "Duplo" set.

This meant that the protagonists of the first "LEGO Movie" will have to adjust to the new denizens of their LEGO world. McKay and Lin then confirmed that the sequel will specifically deal with comparing how boys play against how girls play, with LEGO building blocks representing bigger issues in the real world.

This opens a new possibility for the "Man Upstairs," as his daughter may become the antagonist as her "Duplo" toys are set to conquer the LEGO world of Emmet (Chris Pratt). Chris Lord and Phil Miller, along with the two producers, teamed up to rewrite the script to cater to the said gender difference issue after Lord and Miller were dropped from the "Han Solo" spin-off movie by Lucasfilm.

This move was a smart one, as stated by CinemaBlend, since not only will the sequel be able to tackle a crucial issue of modern society, but it will also make the story more cohesive, picking up where the previous movie left off.

Instead of the movie's focus being within the imaginary world of Emmet's "Bricksburg," the film might also highlight the world outside of it, more so than its forebearer. This means that a twist of live-action family drama/comedy might be on-screen more often, especially for the "Man Upstairs" and his children.

"The LEGO Movie" is set to be released on Feb. 8, 2019 in theaters worldwide.