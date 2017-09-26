'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild' releases champions amiibo

The title logo of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" YouTube/Nintendo

During an event for Nintendo Direct, where the video game company announces their new content for their games and consoles, Nintendo revealed that Daruk, Mipha, Ravali, and Urbosa amiibo will arrive this November.

This four amiibo are the representations of the four champions in "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," and each of them is associated with one of the game's Divine Beasts.

Mipha is a valued friend to Link and is remembered by all the member of her tribe for her unparalleled kindness to all. Daruk, a mighty fighter with a big heart, is also a powerful friend of Links', aiding him in vanquishing the perils of Calamity Ganon. On the other hand, Revali is resentful at Link for being Hyrule's hero. He is a member of the skyward Rito tribe and is an ace pilot with a pinch of arrogance. Urbosa has expressed her care and concern to Princess Zelda and the future of Hyrule. She is also a formidable and a treasure to the people of her Gerudo tribe.

The latest in the ever-expanding "Legend of Zelda" series, and in this installment, follows Link after he wakes up without his memory as he saves Hyrule from the forces of Calamity Ganon. Players who scan "Breath of Wild" will be able to unlock the materials and in-game weapons, including the headgear representing the Divine Beasts that they're associated with and these, are Vah Rudania for Daruk, Vah Ruta for Mipha, Van Medoh for Revali, and Van Neboris for Urbosa.

The four Champions join the five previous game amiibo which includes the initial set of Rider Link, Archer Link, and Guardian, and its subsequent additions, Zelda and Bokoblin. These Champions amiibo that was announced at the Nintendo Direct event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June will also tie with Champions Ballad downloadable content, which is still waiting for a release date.

The game has been well-received by fans and critics alike, praising for is physics-driven gameplay that encourages players to explore and experiment in the game.