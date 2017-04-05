'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' updates: Game's frame rate improves after Update 1.1.1

Although Nintendo released its Update 1.1.1 for "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" last week, it was only revealed recently what the patch's purpose is: to improve the game's frame rate.

Less than a month since it released "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," Nintendo already delivered its first-ever update on the game, dubbed as Update 1.1.1. As Nintendo did not specify what the patch was primarily for and only said that "adjustments have been made to make for a more pleasant gaming experience," many wonder what effects it has on the game.

However, according to the latest reports, a gamer has posted on YouTube what Update 1.1.1 actually does to the game. In the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits, it has been revealed that the frame rates of "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" notably improved after the update was installed.

Reports also claim that the said update is even more noticeable when the game is played in its handheld mode as it is almost devoid of the frame rate drops.

"Tested this out a little while ago in battle, Kakariko Village, Hateno and several forest areas, both in docked and undocked modes on the Switch. The difference is tremendous in Hateno village, and decent in forests. The sudden drops that are present in Kakariko are gone in both modes," commented one "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" gamer on Reddit.

Meanwhile, there is no denying that the launch of "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," along with Nintendo's Switch, has proven to be a huge success for Nintendo. Because the awesomeness of the game spread fast through word of mouth, Nintendo even encountered some stock problems with its Switch just weeks after it dropped its latest console into the market.

In fact, because of the popularity of the game, those who initially failed to purchase the Nintendo Switch opted to go for its Wii U version instead, according to earlier reports.