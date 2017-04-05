Entertainment
Ken Livingstone decision shows Labour is 'failing the Jewish community', says Chief Rabbi
Pope Francis welcomes 4 British Muslim leaders for talks at the Vatican
Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
Former Archbishop of Canterbury attends controversial Syria conference hosting Assad ministers
Chinese authorities raid church, detain 15 in latest Christian persecution campaign
Hundreds of religious groups call on Congress to keep Johnson Amendment
Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope ...
No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review
Women's March: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Feminist Protesters Gather In Washington Against Trump ...

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' updates: Game's frame rate improves after Update 1.1.1

Vincent Alocada

Nintendo's Update 1.1.1 on "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has improved the game's frame rate.Facebook/The Legend of Zelda

Although Nintendo released its Update 1.1.1 for "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" last week, it was only revealed recently what the patch's purpose is: to improve the game's frame rate.

Less than a month since it released "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," Nintendo already delivered its first-ever update on the game, dubbed as Update 1.1.1. As Nintendo did not specify what the patch was primarily for and only said that "adjustments have been made to make for a more pleasant gaming experience," many wonder what effects it has on the game.

However, according to the latest reports, a gamer has posted on YouTube what Update 1.1.1 actually does to the game. In the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits, it has been revealed that the frame rates of "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" notably improved after the update was installed.

Reports also claim that the said update is even more noticeable when the game is played in its handheld mode as it is almost devoid of the frame rate drops.

"Tested this out a little while ago in battle, Kakariko Village, Hateno and several forest areas, both in docked and undocked modes on the Switch. The difference is tremendous in Hateno village, and decent in forests. The sudden drops that are present in Kakariko are gone in both modes," commented one "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" gamer on Reddit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there is no denying that the launch of "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," along with Nintendo's Switch, has proven to be a huge success for Nintendo. Because the awesomeness of the game spread fast through word of mouth, Nintendo even encountered some stock problems with its Switch just weeks after it dropped its latest console into the market.

In fact, because of the popularity of the game, those who initially failed to purchase the Nintendo Switch opted to go for its Wii U version instead, according to earlier reports.

More News in Entertainment
  • chuck-norris

    The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes

    He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.

  • ghost-in-the-shell

    Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death

    Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY